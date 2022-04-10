Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 6,724 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.