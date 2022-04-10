Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 6,724 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

