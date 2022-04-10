Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.88. 995,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

