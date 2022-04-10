Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will announce $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.34. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.70 to $28.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.52. 1,710,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.08. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

