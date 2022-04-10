Loop Capital Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $170.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SITE. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of SITE opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $148.53 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

