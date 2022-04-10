Lotto Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $1,753.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00263527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001353 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

