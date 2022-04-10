Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

