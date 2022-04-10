LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $242.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.22.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $194.98 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $196.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

