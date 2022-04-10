LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.22

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 15986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

