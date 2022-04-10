Lua Swap (LUA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00036825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00107014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lua Swap

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

