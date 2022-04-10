Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.98.

LUNMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

