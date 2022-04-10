Luquman Shaheen Purchases 81,000 Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Stock

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Rating) Director Luquman Shaheen acquired 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,577,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,888.98.

PML stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$47.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

