Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LBC opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $670.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.