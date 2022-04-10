M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

