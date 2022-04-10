MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 1,200 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,266,321.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.96. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.74 and a 1 year high of C$29.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

