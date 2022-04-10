MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) versus Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Head-To-Head Comparison

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MAG Silver and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $12.06, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 1.92% 1.88% Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.06 283.00 Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.25 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.58

MAG Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Centerra Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

