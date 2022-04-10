Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of MHNC opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $24.48.
