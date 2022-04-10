Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 250.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.50 ($3.43).
Several research analysts have weighed in on EMG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.
EMG opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.90 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.12.
In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).
Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
