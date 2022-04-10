Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.86

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 55657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$340.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,080.50.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

