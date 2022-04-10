Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.86

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 55657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Friday, February 18th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$340.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.
In other news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,080.50.
About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
