Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,307 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after buying an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,033,000 after buying an additional 146,132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,104,000 after acquiring an additional 471,632 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 778,747 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

