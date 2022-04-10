Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $86.14, with a volume of 10928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

