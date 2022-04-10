Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Marqeta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Marqeta has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

