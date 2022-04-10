Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.34. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

