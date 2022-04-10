Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $229.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Masimo stock opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.34. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Masimo by 123.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,962,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

