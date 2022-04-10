Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $18.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $221.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.96 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 308,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 271,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.