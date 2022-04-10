Mdex (MDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.13 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $207.88 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.19 or 0.07599974 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,761.70 or 1.00113463 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,206,908 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

