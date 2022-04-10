MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Get MedAvail alerts:

MDVL opened at $1.96 on Friday. MedAvail has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.65.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail Company Profile (Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.