MediShares (MDS) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million

MediShares (MDS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $15,873.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediShares has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

