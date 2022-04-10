Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $327.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.90 million and the lowest is $326.50 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $164.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.