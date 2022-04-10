MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $0.55. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 5,140,894 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

