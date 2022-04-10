Melville Trimble Purchases 2,778 Shares of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Stock

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) insider Melville Trimble acquired 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £4,972.62 ($6,521.47).

LON PMGR opened at GBX 182 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.72. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.12 ($2.66).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

