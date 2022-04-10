Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Meridian worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 147.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 68,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Meridian during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meridian by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $31.30 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Meridian had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

