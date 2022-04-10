Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.82. 61,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.73. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.