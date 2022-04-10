MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $28.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of MLNK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 101,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,204. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About MeridianLink (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

