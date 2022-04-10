MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $28.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of MLNK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 101,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,204. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
About MeridianLink (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MeridianLink (MLNK)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.