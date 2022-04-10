MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.69.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after buying an additional 132,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

