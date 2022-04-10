Michael Mente Sells 66,211 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $3,496,602.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72.

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

