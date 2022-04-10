Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

MBOT opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

