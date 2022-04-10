Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $113.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

MU traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $72.14. 20,562,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,018,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

