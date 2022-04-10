Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

