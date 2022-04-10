Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.