MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $9.36 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 18% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.36 or 0.00021931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $101.40 million and $70,059.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00262791 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.43 or 0.00652189 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,829,709 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

