Mina Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $54.73 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00007429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.43 or 0.07596712 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,466.67 or 0.99896061 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 453,120,403 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

