MiNK Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:INKT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 13th

MiNK Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 13th. MiNK Therapeutics had issued 3,333,334 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,008 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of MiNK Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $2.75 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23. Research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

