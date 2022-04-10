Mirror Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.76 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004256 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $141.81 million and $51.76 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.08 or 0.07653472 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.15 or 0.99913197 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

