Mizuho Cuts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $57.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,643. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.