Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.31). 1,383,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 473,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).
The firm has a market cap of £50.21 million and a PE ratio of -10.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)
