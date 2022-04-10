Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 7,833,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

