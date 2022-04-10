Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of MONDY opened at $36.71 on Friday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

