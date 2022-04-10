Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRCC. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

MRCC opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

