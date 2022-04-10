Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) PT Lowered to GBX 460 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 495 ($6.49) to GBX 460 ($6.03) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOON. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of LON MOON opened at GBX 220.20 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.47. The firm has a market cap of £753.33 million and a PE ratio of 137.63. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In related news, insider Niall Wass acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,490.75).

