Morgan Stanley Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $82.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $277,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

